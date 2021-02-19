NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Separately, Bank of America cut NextCure from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $359.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. NextCure has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $1,417,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 1,113,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

