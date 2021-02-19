NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 4,065 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.97. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

