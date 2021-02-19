NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

