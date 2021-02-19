NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 6,643 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 15,448.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV opened at $60.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

