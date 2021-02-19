NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 483 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Ingredion by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after buying an additional 1,504,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,198,000 after buying an additional 528,181 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,205,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Ingredion by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,590,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,465,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 751 shares of company stock valued at $63,833. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $86.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $96.94.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

