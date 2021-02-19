NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 3,374 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4,065.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Polaris were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the period. WBI Investments bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.94. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 355.42 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.