NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 20,955 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 277.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after acquiring an additional 642,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after acquiring an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 295.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.