NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,629 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,572 shares of company stock valued at $902,948 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of GNTX opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

