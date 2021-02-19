NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NXRT opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3413 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,984,000 after acquiring an additional 339,206 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 423.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 210,474 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,502,000 after purchasing an additional 131,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

