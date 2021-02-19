News (NASDAQ:NWS) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.11

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 901322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in News by 1,680.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of News by 16.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About News (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

