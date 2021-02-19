Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Posts Earnings Results

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 639,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,903.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

