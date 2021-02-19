Newmont Co. (NEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Newmont has increased its dividend by 316.0% over the last three years.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $123,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,903.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

