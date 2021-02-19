Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,628. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

