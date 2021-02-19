Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,004,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,411 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Newell Brands worth $63,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.