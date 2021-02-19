New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,570 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51,980 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Adobe worth $541,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $578,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.38. 51,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,235. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.