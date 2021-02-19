New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,938 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Raytheon Technologies worth $213,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,735,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $73.74. 112,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,428,061. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.