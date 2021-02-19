New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,824,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 592,840 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $439,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 350,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.74. 869,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The stock has a market cap of $254.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

