New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,989,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,160 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $336,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in Chevron by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Chevron by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.80. 311,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,035,577. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $111.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

