New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $285.36 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,128 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Morgan Stanley worth $285,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,124,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,086,000 after acquiring an additional 115,054 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

NYSE MS traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 438,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

