New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $242.50 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 165,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $242,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 35,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.69. 64,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,504. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

