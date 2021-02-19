New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of UnitedHealth Group worth $863,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.98. 70,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $309.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

