New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 154,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYMT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This is a boost from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

