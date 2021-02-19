New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,425. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in New Relic by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 14,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 61,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 113,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in New Relic by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.