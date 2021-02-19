New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,894,000 after acquiring an additional 497,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,197 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,823,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,568 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,906,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,325,000 after acquiring an additional 74,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,462,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $192.03 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $199.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

