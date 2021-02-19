New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.77.

Several research firms have commented on NFE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $49.27 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.