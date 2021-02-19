Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $583.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $583.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NFLX stock traded down $8.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $539.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,354. Netflix has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $535.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

