NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to Buy by Longbow Research

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $68.07 on Friday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $448,374,000 after purchasing an additional 291,147 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $135,665,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

