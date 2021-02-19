Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTOIY. Societe Generale cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NTOIY opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

