Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTOIY. Societe Generale cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NTOIY opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $39.42.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

