Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NLC traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 106,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 20.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$418.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.09. Neo Lithium Corp. has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.88.

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

