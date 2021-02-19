NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce sales of $118.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.30 million and the lowest is $114.37 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $112.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $463.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $457.71 million to $469.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $470.54 million, with estimates ranging from $468.78 million to $472.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NBTB traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,938. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

