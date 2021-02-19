NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

NWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

