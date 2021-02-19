Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 38.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTCO stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Natura &Co has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.00.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

