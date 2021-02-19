National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.37

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 5556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

