National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Receives GBX 320 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 325.71 ($4.26).

Several brokerages recently commented on NEX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NEX traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 292.80 ($3.83). The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. National Express Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 448 ($5.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -81.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 265.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.12.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

