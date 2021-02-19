National Bank Financial Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on REI.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.07.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.14. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.41 and a 1 year high of C$27.82.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

