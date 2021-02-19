National Bank Financial Increases Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$38.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.78% from the company’s current price.
IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight Capital increased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.55.
Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$0.26 on Friday, hitting C$26.43. The company had a trading volume of 499,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,798. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.40. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.97.
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
