National Bank Financial Increases Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$38.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.78% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight Capital increased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.55.

Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$0.26 on Friday, hitting C$26.43. The company had a trading volume of 499,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,798. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.40. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.97.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 1.9900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

