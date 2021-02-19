National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$199.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$189.00 to C$199.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$175.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$193.13.

TSE CTC.A traded up C$2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$178.45. The company had a trading volume of 165,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,347. The company has a market cap of C$10.85 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$67.15 and a 1-year high of C$183.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$172.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

