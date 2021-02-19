National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$126.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$126.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$119.25.

CM stock traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$114.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,571. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$67.52 and a 52 week high of C$114.83. The stock has a market cap of C$51.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$111.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.77.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.7299997 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

