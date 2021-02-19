National Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,380 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,380 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 330,586 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Nokia by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

