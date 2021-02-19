National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $132.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.97. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

