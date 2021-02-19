National Asset Management Inc. Has $283,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Allstate by 17.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 121.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

NYSE ALL opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

