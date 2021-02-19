National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,686 shares of company stock worth $18,869,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,150.51 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,204.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,083.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.