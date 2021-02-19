National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 896,637 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 40.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 407,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the period. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 33.9% during the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 225,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $137.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.