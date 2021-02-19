National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,537 GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GWPH shares. HC Wainwright lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.36.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $171,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,323,768 shares of company stock valued at $14,670,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $212.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $217.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 2.15.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

