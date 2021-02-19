Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $17,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 182.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $144.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.62. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $145.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.