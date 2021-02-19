NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NSC)

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 257.52, a quick ratio of 257.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.70.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile

