Nano (NANO) Price Tops $7.01 on Major Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Nano has a market capitalization of $934.34 million and approximately $154.15 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $7.01 or 0.00013290 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,760.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,918.81 or 0.03636842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.32 or 0.00434649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $722.46 or 0.01369332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.55 or 0.00501426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.10 or 0.00466450 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00344075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00029438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

