MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

