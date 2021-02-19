Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. 3,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,458. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other Myriad Genetics news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

