My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 457,900 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get My Size alerts:

NASDAQ:MYSZ opened at $1.62 on Friday. My Size has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) by 171.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.88% of My Size worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About My Size

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.